Pankhuri Awasthy celebrates twins' eleven-month milestone with heartwarming post; Gautam Rode comments THIS

On June 26, actress Pankhuri Awasthy marked a significant milestone as her twin babies turned eleven months old. In celebration of this occasion, Awasthy took to social media to share a series of adorable photographs, capturing intimate moments with her children. The post caught the attention of her husband, who also dropped a mushy comment.

Pankhuri Awasthy's post for her twins

The photographs, which depict Pankhuri Awasthy and her twins engaged in playful activities on the floor, highlight the affectionate bond between the mother and her children. To maintain their privacy, the actress used emojis to hide the faces of the twins. The candid shots show the mother cuddling her babies.

Accompanying the photos, Awasthy's caption read, "And we are 11 months old now!" In the pictures, Pankhuri is seen wearing a black and white spaghetti strap maxi dress.

Check out Pankhuri Awasthy's post here:

Gautam Rode reacts

Among the many comments, one that stood out was from her husband, actor Gautam Rode. Rode's affectionate comment, "Meri teen jaans," drew significant attention. Fans reacted with red heart emojis and liked his comment.

Additionally, Gauahar Khan, a close friend and colleague from the entertainment industry, commented, "Bless (Red heart emojis)." For the unversed, the two families share a great bond, and Pankhuri and Gautam attend the latter's Eid party every year.

The social media post quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments, with fans and well-wishers flooding the comments section with messages of love and congratulations. One user wrote, "Your babies are so cute! It’s wonderful to see the special bond you all share." Another commented, "Happy 11 months to my sweet babies. God bless you all."

Pankhuri Awasthy's babies

On July 25, 2023, Pankhuri and Gautam welcomed the twin babies, whom they lovingly named Radhya and Raditya. They have not revealed the faces of the babies yet, and fans are eagerly waiting for them to show the faces of the little ones. Talking about the meanings of their names, Radhya is another name for Goddess Radha, and Raditya, in Sanskrit, means light or the light of the sun.

