Pankhuri Awasthy drops dreamy photos flaunting baby bump with hubby Gautam Rode-PICS

Parents-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy-Gautam Rode is over the moon since they announced their pregnancy. It was last month that they took to social media to announce the good news in an adorable way. After the announcement, they went on a babymoon to the lake city of Udaipur. They keep sharing adorable photos on social media and Pankhuri often makes short videos to talk about her experience with the fans. The couple held the baby shower recently and their photos from the ceremony caught the attention of the netizens.

Pankhuri-Gautam's baby shower photos

In her most recent post, the Maddam Sir actress uploaded a photo where she is seen posing with Gautam, The pair looks gorgeous and head-over-heels in love with each other as they stare into each other's eyes with the brightest smiles. Pankhuri chose a beige silk saree while Gautam wore a bottle green shirt. The photo shows Gautam holding Pankhuri's baby bump with one hand while Pankhuri cradles her bump with one arm. It is in this photo's caption that they announced the news of welcoming twins as they wrote, "We made a wish and two came true, Double the love, double the joy, thank you, everyone, for being a part of our celebration, we’re so grateful."

Take a look at Pnakhuri and Gautam's dreamy photos here:

Reacting to the photo, Nakuul Mehta dropped red heart emojis. Niyati Fatnani wrote, "So cute, congratulations!" Aashay Mishra, Kishwer Merchant, and others also commented on the post to show their love for the couple. Fans of the couple couldn't hold back their excitement and shared their messages in the comment section.

Pankhuri and Gautam are expecting twins

After a month of the announcement of their pregnancy, Gautam and Pankhuri confirmed that they are expecting twins. Pankhuri revealed that Gautam wanted to keep the news private, and only their families knew about it. She shared that whenever someone asked her about the baby, she always felt like saying 'babies'. The actress mentioned that they feel blessed for expecting twin babies.

