Pankhuri Awasthy drops lovely family pics with newborn twins and Gautam Rode, delights fans

Popular television actors, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode are thrilled to be the new parents in the town. The beautiful couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their adorable twins, marking the perfect beginning for their journey as new parents. On July 25, the couple welcomed their twins into the world: a boy and a girl. The couple was discharged from the hospital yesterday to take their little nuggets home. Now, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode treated their news with a glimpse of their newborns.

Pankhuri Awasthy introduces her twins on social media

Everyone’s favorite Pankhuri Awasthy recently shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring Gautam Rode and introduced their twin babies to the world. In the Instagram post, Pankhuri wrote, “There are years that ask questions and then there are years that answer them!” The fans showered the couple with their immense blessing.

New mom Gauahar Khan congratulated the couple and wrote, “God bless always sooooo happy for u guys”. Actress Divyanka Tripathi, Pooja Banerjii, Niyati Fatnani, ShivShakti Sachdev, Amit Tandon, and many more celebs praised and wished them a bright future.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode: A journey into parenthood

After celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary, the couple announced their first pregnancy in April 2023. Pankhuri Awasthy shared an Instagram video post, stating, “Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes!” This momentous occasion marked the beginning of their journey into parenthood.

Shortly after this, the lovely couple received a ton of congratulations from all of their fans and fellow celebs.

On 25th July, the couple shared another Instagram post giving all the fans the good news. “As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us,” Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode wrote while sharing that they have become proud parents of a baby boy and a baby girl.

Parenthood is a rollercoaster ride of emotions, filled with love, laughter, and sometimes tears, and we wish all the love and luck to this amazing couple.

