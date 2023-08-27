Pankhuri Awasthy-Gautam Rode celebrate as their twins turn a month old; Gauahar Khan and others shower love

Parenthood is indeed an incredible and special experience like no other! New parents Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode are on cloud nine since they have donned the mama and papa hats for the first time. The duo have been on cloud nine since they embraced parenthood by welcoming their twin babies a baby boy and a baby girl on July 25. From sharing insights about her pregnancy journey to giving updates about her postpartum journey, Pankhuri always updated her fans and followers.

Pankhuri and Gautam celebrate as their twins turn a month old:

A few hours ago, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode took to their social media handle and shared pictures with their twin babies as their little munchkins turned a month old on August 25. In these snaps, we see the celeb couple adoring their baby girl and baby boy as they have been candidly captured. Pankhuri, Gautam and even their little munchkins are seen in all-black outfits as they celebrate. Sharing these adorable snaps on Instagram, Pankhuri wrote, "Happy 1 month birthday my babies! Mumma and Daddy Love you so so much!"

Pankhuri and Gautam's twin babies turn one month old:

Celebs shower love:

Pankhuri and Gautam's fans were quick enough to flood the comment section of this post by showering love on these two little munchkins. Celebs also dropped their good wishes for the twins. Gauahar Khan wrote, "Blesssssssssings," Neeti Mohan commented, "Adrobs," Ayaz Khan wrote, "Awww" and so on the comments continued.

For the uninformed, it was April 2023 when Pankhuri and Gautam pleasantly surprised their followers by announcing their pregnancy through an animated video. Later, at their baby shower, they delightedly disclosed that they would be blessed with twin babies. It was July 26 when the duo announced the news to the fans that they had welcomed a baby girl and boy into their lives on July 25. The Maddam Sir fame had a C-section delivery and on July 30 the duo took their babies home. Recently, in an interview, Gautam revealed that the name-keeping ceremony of their babies will take place in September.

On the personal front, Pankhuri and Gautam met each other on the sets of Suryaputra Karn tied the knot in 2018 in a fairytale wedding in Rajasthan.

