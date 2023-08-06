Pankhuri Awasthy, Gautam Rode share glimpse into their pregnancy journey

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy have recently become the new parents in town. On July 25, the couple welcomed their twin babies, a baby boy and a baby girl. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to give a glimpse of the day before her delivery. The video also showed some very sweet and gentle moments of the family and babies.

The family welcomed the newborn babies and new-bee mom and dad in the most authentic way. The new parents are overjoyed since their entire life will now revolve around their baby boy and baby girl.

Take a look at Pankhuri Awasthy’s video, pens a heartwarming note

Yesterday on 5th August, Pankhuri Awasthy shared a video showcasing a small glimpse of these 12 auspicious days after the birth of her twin babies. Sharing the video Pankhuri pens, “These 12 days have been nothing but surreal …

A little glimpse of how we welcomed the babies into this world and then eventually at home ….

Surrounded by our families, with tremendous joy in our hearts.. and lots of love.. ♥️♥️”

The video showed all the special moments starting from the D day itself. The reactions of all the family members after the birth of these two little nuggets will leave your eyes wet.

Daddy Gautam Rode can be seen dancing with one of the twins in his arms and the beautiful welcome. In the video, you can see daddy Gautam Rode getting confused with both the twins, in the most adorable way.

Gautam Rode shares the journey of 9 months to parenthood

Today on 6th August, new town Dad Gautam Rode shared a video with a glimpse that showed the journey of their nine months. From finding out that the couple is pregnant till the birth of their cute little babies, the video is showered with little pieces of their happiness. The actor shared the video on his Instagram handle and wrote, “When you pause and look back on this 9-month journey .. from finding out to scans to procedures to actually watching the babies come out… there are no words to express how grateful one is to God ❤️🙏”

We wish this beautiful family of four all the best for their future and hope to see a glimpse of the lovely little munchkins soon!

