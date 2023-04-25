Pankhuri Awasthy had no clue about her pregnancy while shooting for Maddam Sir; Here's how she found out

Pankhuri Awasthy is a popular name in the telly industry who is best known for her portrayal of Razia Sultan in the show Razia Sultan. Fans refer to her as Razia even after 6 years since the show premiered. The actress who was recently seen in the popular show Maddam Sir is married to TV actor Gautam Rode. After 5 years of married life, Pankhuri and Gautam recently shared that they are ready to embrace parenthood.

Pankhuri Awasthy’s surprise pregnancy

Pankhuri is quite active on social media and recently in a video, she shared some details about her pregnancy with the fans. In the video, she talked about how her pregnancy was not planned and she found it out in one of the most unexpected ways. The actress also shared that she has a condition called PCOD (polycystic ovary disorder) for which she wasn’t sure of the pregnancy. Pankhuri starts the video with, “Today, I am going to be talking about how I got to know that I’m pregnant. We had been shooting in Goa the whole of November and towards the end, the last part of the film schedule, I started feeling a lot tired.”

She also added that she went out for dinner with Gautam, but she could not eat anything. She thought she was just tired. The actress further shared, “We came back to Mumbai and I had the Maddam Sir promo shoot, but I had no clue what was happening. One of the days, it was my off and I missed my periods but didn’t give it much thought as it is common in PCOD to get delayed periods. The only thing I was feeling was tired, there was no nausea or puking.”

Pankhuri’s emotion after seeing the pregnancy results

The actress shared that it was early morning when she took the pregnancy test and Gautam was still asleep. Talking about the emotions she felt, Pankhuri said, “I tested on two strips and both showed the double lines. That feeling was really I can’t explain. There were so many emotions in that one moment. I was happy and overwhelmed.”

Pankhuri’s Instagram video

Sharing the video where she talked about her pregnancy, Pankhuri captioned the post, “We Rode The Family Way // Some more story telling coming your way today, it how I found out I was pregnant and the days leading up to my pregnancy test! I feel so special that I can share this journey with you all, send me some of your questions below and maybe i’ll answer them in my next video.”

