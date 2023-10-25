Pankhuri Awasthy kick-starts fitness journey 3 months after welcoming twins; flaunts post-workout glow

Pankhuri Awasthy kickstarted her fitness journey after three months of giving birth to her twins. On July 25, the actress and her husband Gautam Rode welcomed twins, a baby girl and a baby boy. The two are making the most of this new phase, and are actively sharing glimpses on social media. On Tuesday, the new mom took to social media to share glimpses of her fitness journey.

Pankhuri Awasthy kick-starts her fitness journey

Pankhuri Awasthy took to social media to share glimpses as she kick-started her fitness journey. In a clip, she said, "Well, today is the day when I finally start my workout journey and slowly lose the excess weight.” The actress shared that she will not be dieting, but will mostly focus on physical activities, like walking. Her husband Gautam Rode will be her trainer.

In her story, she also mentioned that on the 25th, she completed three months of being a mother and three months after postpartum as well. She recorded and uploaded the clip in her story because she didn’t want to get lazy and give up midway.

Check out a screenshot from the video that Pankhuri Awasthy shared:

In another post, she shared, “I was 47 when I conceived, and during the 9 months journey, I put on around 21 kgs. I was 68 or 69 when I delivered. Right now, I am 56, so it’s a good 10-11 kilos to lose. As I mentioned, I won’t be dieting because I am breastfeeding and I can’t leave food wayse bhi also, so just some physical activity to get back in shape.”

The caption for the above post reads, “Day 1. I don’t think I’m going to be 47 again, but yeah, 50 is good too.” Well, the actress kept her word and did an intense workout. Post-workout, she uploaded a picture of her face glowing, and wrote, "And don't we just love the natural blush."

Here's the pic that Pankhuri Awasthy shared:

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode were blessed with twins, Radhya and son Raditya on July 25. They took to social media to announce their arrival. Since then, Pankhuri has stunned her followers on several occasions with her postpartum transformation. Just 27 days after giving birth, she shared a picture of her in a mini denim skirt and top that caught everyone's attention. The new mom is enjoying a break from her career and raising her two kids.

