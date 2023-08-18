Pankhuri Awasthy opens up on challenges new moms face, stigma associated with breastfeeding, and more

Pankhuri Awasthy, one of the most celebrated actresses in the television industry welcomed twins last month. She and her husband Gautam Rode are on cloud nine and enjoying the most of this new phase. While this new journey is exciting, it is equally hectic for new mothers as they navigate this phase. Now, the Razia Sultan actress has opened up about the challenges she is facing as she raises her twins and other challenges of motherhood.

Pankhuri Awasthy on stigma associated with breastfeeding

Breastfeeding is a new journey for mothers who are stepping into this role for the first time. As there are many stigmas associated with this role, new mothers have a hard time. Talking about the stigma new mothers face, Pankhuri said, “As a new mother, there are so many things that you are anyway dealing with because you suddenly step into a new world, and breastfeeding is the most essential part of your motherhood journey. We, as a society, have become more accepting of a lot of things, and I don’t think breastfeeding should be any different.” Further, she added that a woman should be able to decide for herself what's comfortable for her. She added, “If you’re comfortable (feeding in public), nobody should have any objections. Earlier, women were told to go inside or face the wall to feed. But what do you do if you are traveling? Would you deprive the child of the milk?”

Take a look at Pankhuri Awasthy's journey on motherhood here:

Pankhuri Awasthy on challenges of raising twins

The Maddam Sir actress also shared that she has not faced any stigmas yet. However, talking about the challenges she faces, she shared, “I’m just getting a hang of it. Having two kids to look after is a challenge. You can’t expect them to wake up or feel hungry at the same time. I’m definitely having a hard time understanding what to do about it. I am glad I have my family and my husband with me. A new world takes over suddenly and you get overwhelmed with a lot of things. And then to add to it all the stigmas.” But the actress shared she has seen her family and friends dealing with the stigmas. “I’ve been around people who deal with it. Now, I hope people understand that it’s so overwhelming exploring parenthood and not to create unnecessary ideas around breastfeeding,” concluded the actress.

