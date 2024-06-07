Pankhuri Awasthy reveals if Gautam Rode was ready to be a father; talks about his struggles with their twins

TV couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy have been super busy ever since they welcomed twins kids- Radhya and Raditya into their world. Like every new parent, they are also taking joy in several experiences of this beautiful phase.

Recently, the duo had a conversation with ETimes TV, wherein they gave insights into parenting. While Gautam shared being obsessed with his daughter, Pankhuri divulged how Gautam struggles while changing nappies and dressing up their babies in onesies.

She also disclosed if her better half was all set to embrace fatherhood.

Pankhuri on whether Gautam was prepared to become a father

Shedding light on her motherhood journey, Pankhuri Awasthy called it a matter of resilience. She said that even after being physically exhausted, one needs to be present for their babies.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress mentioned manifesting twins before delving into the difficult part of being a mother to them.

She said, “It is when both of them need me at the same time. I have to hand over one of them to somebody else and that’s the biggest pain. Both my kids need me but I can’t attend them together for a longer time.”

Pankhuri revealed that Gautam was ready to be a father. She gave him a score of a million out of 10 emotion-wise but left a humorous remark on his nappy-changing skills and buttoning up the onesies.

Advertisement

The 33-year-old actress stated, “He tries his best but fails. He doesn’t understand how to button onesies and just can’t dress them up. Maybe one day he will get better.”

Take a look at Pankhuri’s Instagram post:

Gautam keeps telling his daughter that he is her first love

Gautam Rode, who feels blessed to have got the best of both worlds, credited Pankhuri for raising their kids well. He called her a hands-on mother who is dealing with the kids and her responsibilities in a commendable way.

Talking about the wonderful feeling that he gets from witnessing wholesome moments between Pankhuri and the kids, the Saraswatichandra actor quoted, “I keep recording videos when Pankhuri is with the kids. Aise pure and innocent moment jab aap capture karte ho itna Accha lagta hai (It feels so good to capture such pure and innocent moments). It feels so amazing that it is such a loving family and all of us are together.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, Gautam disclosed having a deep affection for his daughter Radhya. He said that he keeps telling her that he is her first love and he will be her first date. “Radhya doesn’t understand anything, but Pankhuri records everything so that she can show it to her when she grows up,” added Gautam.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda enjoys vacation in Switzerland with his loved ones; see PIC