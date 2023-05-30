Pankhuri Awasthy shares a heartwarming story of when she and Gautam Rode found out about having twins; Watch

Parents-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode are on cloud nine as the duo will soon embrace parenthood. This adorable couple is all set to welcome not one but two babies into their lives. Yes, Pankhuri and Gautam will soon become parents to twin babies. A few minutes ago, Pankhuri took to her social media handle and shared a ‘Get Ready with Me’ video with her fans. In this video, the actress also revealed how she and Gautam discovered having twin babies.

Pankhuri Awasthy’s new video:

Pankhuri Awasthy, who is currently in her third trimester, recently opened up about the heartwarming moment she and Gautam discovered the precious news of their pregnancy. Sharing her experience, Pankhuri revealed that while shooting for Maddam Sir and enduring a daily commute of 1.5 hours each way, she began to feel exhausted. It all started with a strange pain in her abdomen. Concerned, Pankhuri confided in Gautam, who suggested she rest as the discomfort could be attributed to fatigue. Despite the pain, Pankhuri quickly fell asleep due to her tiredness.

Watch Pankhuri Awasthy's video here-

The following morning, Pankhuri noticed blood when she went to the washroom, which deeply alarmed and shook her. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress tearfully expressed her fear and concern as the bleeding persisted for an extended period, causing even greater distress due to her pregnancy. Pankhuri shared her emotional state, describing how she cried and prayed incessantly until she and Gautam sought medical assistance from a doctor.

Further, she added how Gautam made her strong at the moment, and she was prepared for the rest. Pankhuri added, “When the doctor checked her he said that he can no longer congratulate me. I made a very strong face and I control my tears and I said nothing but 'ok’. Later, the doctor said I can't congratulate you but I have to congratulate you twice.” Pankhuri then revealed how she knew it and was extremely happy when the doctor confirmed it.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode's personal life:

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode tied the knot in 2018 and announced their pregnancy in 2023. On May 14, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy held their grand baby shower, which was attended by close the couple's close friends and family.

