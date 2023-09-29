Pankhuri Awasthy’s baby hides face on video call as mom takes screenshot; Actress writes, ‘He knows the drill’

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode have embarked on a new journey of parenthood with the arrival of their twins. The celebrated actors, who found their love for each other on sets and tied the knot with the promise to stay together forever welcomed a baby boy and girl on July 25th. They are enjoying every bit of their journey which they share on social media with their fans. Like other celebrity couple, Pankhuri and Gautam haven't revealed the faces of their kids yet.

Pankhuri Awasthy shares picture with son

Yesterday, Pankhuri Awasthy took to social media to upload a photo that shows her lying with her son, Raditya, in her arms. The momma and son were on a video call with daddy Gautam Rode. However, the screenshot of the call shows Raditya covering his face with his left hand as his momma took the picture. This seems as if the little one knew and did it on purpose. Humorously captioning the post, the Maddam Sir actress wrote, "He knows the drill,s o thought let's save momma the pain of putting a flower or heart....Also, he is not talking to daddy @gautamrode." Gautam Rode can also be seen on the screen.

Check out Pankhuri Awashty's post here:

About Pankhuri Awashty and Gautam Rode's fairytale love story

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode's love story is nothing short of a fairytale. In 2015, the actors met and fell for each other while working on the television serial Suryaputra Karn. In this drama, Gautam was seen in the lead role of Suryaputra Karn and Pankhuri as Draupadi. They started off as good friends, and soon the friendship turned into love. They dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2018 in Alwar, Rajasthan. Currently, the couple are enjoying marital bliss and recently stepped into parenthood. On July 25th, they welcomed twins, a baby boy, Raditya, and a baby girl, Radhya into their lives. Their naming ceremony was held earlier this month on Janmashtami.

On the professional front, Pankhuri made her acting debut in 2014 with Yeh Hai Aashiqui. While Gautam made his debut with the show Jahan Pyaar Mile.

