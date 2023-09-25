Pankhuri Awasthy’s little one Radhya gives her THIS gift on Daughter’s Day

Daughter's Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the special bond between parents and their daughters, is observed on September 24th. On this heartwarming occasion, Pankhuri Awasthy, the new mom, received a unique and adorable gift from her little one, Radhya, that left her with a sweet mark of love. Any guess on what she got from the newborn? It's a little unusual gift, but new mommy loved flaunting it. Read on to know what she got from little Radhya.

Pankhuri Awasthy shares a glimpse of Daughter's day gift from Radhya

Pankhuri Awasthy, known for her roles in popular television serials, shared her Daughter's Day delight with her followers through social media. She uploaded a video that showcased a tiny, affectionate bite mark on her chin, accompanied by a caption that read, "Daughter's day love bite gift to me from Radhya." It was a playful and heart-melting gesture from her precious little girl that the new mommy absolutely loved. In another post, Pankhuri shared a lovely photograph of Radhya resting comfortably against a cushion on the sofa. Alongside the picture, she expressed her love and wished Radhya a "Happy Daughter's Day." The image, however, featured a sunflower sticker to protect the privacy of the little one's face.

Check out Pankhuri Awasthy's post here:

On the personal front, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode, her co-star from the show Suryaputra Karn, embarked on a beautiful journey of love that led to their fairytale wedding in Rajasthan in 2018. Their love story began on the sets of the show, where they first crossed paths. Earlier this year, in a delightful surprise for their fans, the couple announced their pregnancy through an animated video in April. Throughout her pregnancy journey, Pankhuri openly shared her experiences and health updates with her fans.. On July 25th, their joy knew no bounds as they welcomed not one, but two bundles of joy into their lives - a baby girl and a baby boy. Their industry friends, fans, and well-wishers poured in their heartfelt congratulations and good wishes for the growing family. In a recent and cherished moment, Pankhuri and Gautam held a special naming ceremony for their twins, bestowing upon them the beautiful names of Radhya and Raditya.