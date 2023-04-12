Pankit Thakker says playing negative role in Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Saheli affected his life: Once I broke my TV

Pankit Thakker is a prominent name in the entertainment world who has starred in several shows. The actor has been a part of the industry since 2001 and often impressed the audience with his versatile roles. Pankit rose to immense fame after essaying the role of Harsh Bhatia in Ekta Kapoor's produced show Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Saheli. The actor starred opposite Anita Hassanandani, and the show also featured Urvashi Dholakia and Hiten Tejwani in pivotal roles. It was among the top-rated shows of that time. Pankit essayed an anti-hero character in the show who was also shown as aggressive.

Pankit Thakker talks about playing a negative role:

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Pankit Thakker recalled getting violent in his real life because of his character Harsh Bhatia which he essayed in Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Saheli. Describing the traits of his character, Pankit shared that when he performs a role he gives his best, and he did the same for Harsh Bhatia. Talking about the character, Pankit added that Harsh was a psycho and orthodox character in the show. The actor even stated that his role in the show was like Kabir Singh of those times. Just like Kabir Singh, Pankit was loved for his character but hated for his actions.

Spilling more beans about his character, Pankit added, "There were scenes that needed me to get aggressive and I had started breaking glasses and all...like I would destroy something…the property on sets and people used to get scared (and wonder) ‘Arre isne kya kar diya (what did he just do?)." The actor also spoke about an incident that took place on the sets of the show. Pankit revealed there was a scene between him and his co-star Anita Hassanandani where she was supposed to say something to him. However, Pankit shared that he broke the glass that was lying around, and the directors and everyone present on the sets were shocked by his action.

Pankit stated, "Ekta ma'am was also watching the monitor and she liked it. With her affirmation, I started doing more of that, but then, the same thing started to happen in my real life as well." The actor then revealed how whenever something went against his belief he would react aggressively and break something. He added that once he broke his own TV with a bat that was lying around in 2001-2002. Pankit mentioned that he was going through some emotional issues as something had happened at that time, but then he realized that this should stop. Thus Pankit decided to take a break from his character and show. Pankit further said that he has now understood and keeps his professional and personal lives separate.

On the professional front, Pankit Thakker is presently a part of a show titled Janam Janam Ka Saath.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pankit Thakker on Bigg Boss OTT fame Ridhima Pandit: She will leave no stone unturned to win