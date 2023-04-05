Paras Chhabra on Mahira Sharma unfollowing him on social media: 'I am equally puzzled and shocked'

Contestants falling for each other is not unusual in the Bigg Boss house. One such pair who found love inside the Bigg Boss house was Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. They were one of the most adored couples in Bigg Boss 13. Even after the show got over, they continued being together and were often snapped together. The duo never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media and uploaded cute photos and videos together. However, it looks like the couple has called it quits as the actress has unfollowed Paras on social media and even deleted all the pictures and videos with him. Recently, in an interview the latter talked about the whole scenario and said that he himself is shocked by this.

Paras Chhabra opens up about Mahira Sharma unfollowing him

In an interview with Times of India, Paras said that he was equally shocked by the news of Mahira unfollowing him on Instagram. He said, “I am equally puzzled and shocked by the news. I don't know why Mahira unfollowed me or deleted our pictures from her social media account. I shifted to Mumbai on April 1 and Mahira shifted on March 15. Since then I have been pretty busy and unpacking my stuff and arranging things here. My mom too has come here to stay with me while Mahira is staying with her mom. We both had been extremely busy managing stuff in Mumbai as it is almost after three years that we will be living here.”

Moreover, talking about their breakup, Paras was quoted saying, “Yes, we have not been talking to each other after a fight over petty issues for more than a week. But aisi fights toh hamari hamesha hoti rahi hain, even when we were inside the Bigg Boss house. I never thought that it will lead to a breakup. We have never said that we were lovers but yes we have always maintained that we are more than good friends and agar uppar wale ne chaaha toh hum shaadi karenge but hume ek doosre ko bandhna nai that relationship mein kisi tag se. In a fit of anger, I too have unfollowed her on Instagram but once things settle down I will definitely call her and clear the air. I am sure if we meet each other at a public place we will laugh out loud over this bachkani harkat. So, whatever this is I am assuming this is just temporary. Plus, this appears to be more of a PR-driven activity for her than anything else.”

