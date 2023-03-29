Paras Kalnawat aka Rajveer Luthra pens a witty caption as he drops his PIC from the sets of Kundali Bhagya

Paras Kalnawat is among the most talented and popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. It is their hard work and dedication due to which he has gained a massive number of fans who ardently follow him. Recently, Paras joined Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kundali Bhagya where he is playing the role of Rajveer Luthra. In the show, Paras essays Shraddha Arya aka Preeta's son. From the time Paras joined the show, the actor is constantly treating his fans by sharing BTS pictures and videos from the sets of the show.

Paras Kalnawat shares new PICS:

Today, Paras Kalnawat aka Rajveer Luthra, took to his social media handle and shared a new picture with his fans and followers. In this snap, the Kundali Bhagya actor is all smiles as he poses for the camera. He is seen donning a casual outfit and looks handsome here. Sharing this amazing snap, Paras penned a witty caption and wrote, "Heart for sale ! Contact for more details. #ParasKalnawat #Rajveer #KundaliBhagya." His former co-star Sudhanshu Pandey was quick enough to drop a comment on Paras post and wrote, "Don’t sell .. put on Airbnb .. good returns I believe." Many others dropped interesting comments on his post.

Take a look at his PIC here-

Paras Kalnawat's professional life:

Paras Kalnawat rose to fame after essaying the role of Samar in Rajan Shahi's hit show Anupamaa. After taking a midway exit from Anupamaa, Paras participated in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. At present, Paras essays the role of Rajveer Luthra in the hit show Kundali Bhagya.

About Kundali Bhagya:

Recently, Kundali Bhagya took a 20-year leap, where the viewers witnessed the entry of Paras along with Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali in pivotal roles. Paras essays the role of Rajveer Luthra, whereas Baseer plays Shaurya Luthra. Along with them, actor Shakti Anand has also replaced Shakti Arora as Karan Luthra. For the unversed, Shakti Arora left the show because he does not want to play father to grown-up children. Shakti Anand will play Preeta’s husband, and father of Rajveer and Shaurya Luthra in the show. Kundali Bhagya premiered on 12 July 2017 and airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV.

