Mannara Chopra and Paras Kalnawat have undoubtedly been prominent personalities in the telly industry. Both the actors have massive fan followings and have gained immense fame in the showbiz world. Now, Mannara and Paras have joined hands for a new project that will surely leave their fans excited. Yes, audiences' favorite actors have come together for a new untitled project.

Paras Kalnawat and Mannara Chopra announce collaboration:

A few minutes back, Paras Kalnawat took to his social media handle and dropped a few pictures with Mannara Chopra. For the uninformed, Paras and Mannara have jetted off out of India to shoot for their upcoming project. The actors are currently in Yerevan, Armenia, and are busy shooting. Sharing this post, Paras captioned, "Hello Armenia #ComingSoon #Armenia #Yerevan #MannaraChopra #ParasKalnawat."

Take a look at Paras Kalnawat's post here-

In this post, Mannara is decked up in an off-white sweatshirt and denim jeans whereas Paras looks smart in a grey sweatshirt and denim jeans.

Fans comment:

As soon as these snaps were uploaded, Paras Kalnawat and Mannara Chopra's fans flooded the comment section and expressed their excitement. One fan wrote, "Hope huge success for both of u," another user commented, "Owwww manara and you just fire bond waiting," another fan wrote, "The Pairing is Superb, Can't wait for the final results! " and so on the comments continued.

About Mannara Chopra's professional life:

Mannara Chopra has earned widespread recognition after participating in Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. Mannara was the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house and emerged as the second runner-up. In the show, she formed a close bond with Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mahshettey, Sunny Aryaa and Vicky Jain.

Although Mannara was constantly at loggerheads with Ankita Lokhande, the two resolved their differences after the show ended and were seen partying together on several occasions.

About Paras Kalnawat's professional life:

Paras Kalnawat became a household name after playing the role of a doting son Samar in Anupamaa. The actor took a midway exit from the daily soap and participated in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. After his stint in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Paras immediately bagged the lead role in the hit show, Kundali Bhagya.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa's producer Rajan Shahi opens up on Paras Kalnawat's termination; recalls what went wrong