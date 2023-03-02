Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad to play lead roles in Kundali Bhagya post-20-year leap? Deets Inside

Kundali Bhagya starring Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora is among the most popular shows on-screen and has a massive number of viewers. Earlier, the show starred Dheeraj Dhoopar as the male lead, and his chemistry with Shraddha was adored by the viewers. After Dheeraj's exit, Shakti Arora step into his shoes and was equally loved by the viewers. His on-screen chemistry with Sharddha aka Preeta also received immense love from the fans. Over the years, the show witnessed interesting twists and turns that kept the audience hooked. Now, Kundali Bhagya is all set to take a 20-year leap and where new actors will be roped in to take the show ahead.

Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad to star in Kundali Bhagya:

As per an ETimes TV report, Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad will soon be roped in to essay the lead role in Kundali Bhagya. A source confirmed this news and told the publication that the lead actor Shakti Arora will no longer be a part of the show after the generation leap. Reportedly, Shakti is now quitting the show because he does not want to play father to grown-up children.

It is also said that Sanjay Gangani will also not be a part of Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha Arya, who essays the role of Preeta, will continue to be a part of the show. The source also revealed that names like Debattama Saha and Srishty Jain were also considered to essay the female lead in the show. However, Sana Sayyad and Paras Kalnawar have not yet confirmed this news.

Speaking about Kundali Bhagya, the show is a spinoff of the popular show Kumkum Bhagya, which featured Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in lead roles. The show is directed by Sameer Kulkarni, Abhishek Kumar, R. Paul, and Aman Varpe.

On the professional front, Sana Sayyad was last seen in a daily soap Spy Bahu where she played a spy.

Speaking about Paras Kalnawat, the actor shot to fame after essaying the role of Samar in the hit show Anupamaa. Post his exit, Paras participated in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 and showcased his exceptional dance moves. He also did several music videos.

