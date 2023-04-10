Paras Kalnawat calls Mohsin Khan 'Tom Cruise' after the actor shares pics in black outfit

Mohsin Khan is amongst the most popular celebs in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor rose to stardom after his stint in the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016. His performance won the hearts of the audience and his on-screen chemistry with Shivangi Joshi made them one of the most celebrated television couples. Their fans lovingly called them Kaira. Mohsin's journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ended after five-and-a-half years. Post this, the actor has not appeared in any show but is still connected to his fans through social media. He often updates his fans regarding his whereabouts. Recently, the actor shared a series of pictures in a new look and fans can’t stop reacting to it.

Mohsin Khan looks dapper in new post

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mohsin Khan shared a couple of pictures from his recent shoot and fan are just going crazy. In the pictures, the actor looked super handsome as he candidly posed for the lenses. He donned black leather jacket and wore a shirt inside it and paired it with black jeans. Along with the pictures, he wrote, ‘Fundamentally Solitary Creature.’ As soon as he shared the pictures, his fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Actor Paras Kalnawat also called him 'Tom Cruise.'

Check out the post here

Mohsin Khan’s work

After exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin starred in numerous music videos. He had reunited with his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata co-star Shivangi Joshi for the music video Teri Ada. He then joined hands with Aneri Vajani for a music video titled 'Aashiq Hoon'. Mohsin also collaborated with actress Smriti Kalra for a romantic music video titled 'Dheere Dheere Tumse Pyaar Hogaya' which was released on 14 Jul 2022.

