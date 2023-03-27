Paras Kalnawat gets a minor injury on the sets of Kundali Bhagya, Sana Sayyad comes to his rescue; Watch

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most watched shows on television. The show, which is running successfully for more than six years now took a generation leap. Post this new faces like Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad entered the show in pivotal roles. Paras Kalnawat is playing the role of Preeta's son Rajveer, a kind-hearted boy who stays with his mother and aunt Shrishti. Sana Sayyad essays the character of a doctor. Recently, while shooting, the actor Paras got injured on the sets of Kundali Bhagya and his social media post on the same caught the attention of the netizens.

Sana Sayyad tends to Paras’s injury

Paras shared a video on Instagram where the actor is seen sitting on the road with an injury on his right foot. Sana cleans the wound and puts on a band-aid. Sharing the video with a cute song, Paras wrote in the caption, “Reel doctor turns Real. So kind of you to show concern for my tiny little injury. Welcome to KB family! @sana_sayyad29 #PalVeer #RajVeer #Palki #ComingUp #KundaliBhagya #Smile #OnSet #HappyPlace #ParasKalnawat #SanaSayyad”

Reacting to the video, Paras’s Anupamaa co-star Farukh Saeed commented, “all good?” Actor Jaswir Kaur also dropped a red heart emoji on the video. Fans have the sweetest message for the actors, as one wrote, “Finally Palki’s entry.” Another wrote, “Now I started watching #kundalibhagya only because of you...you are really too good actor...I followed you since #Anupama .. and now I left to see #anupamaa ...and started to see this drama of yours.”

Paras Kalnawat work front

Paras has been part of several popular shows like- Meri Durga, Mariam Khan - Reporting Live, Dil Hi Toh Hai 3, and Laal Ishq. He rose to fame with Anupamaa where he played the role of dancer Samar ‘Bakuda’ Shah. Later, he participated in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 where he finished in 10th position.

