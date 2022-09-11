Paras Kalnawat says he 'left everything' for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10; Karan Johar assures 'It's right move'

For the retro week, the audience saw Paras Kalnawat don a moustache. He, along with his choreographer, Shweta Sharda, delivered a steamy dance performance on the enchanting romantic song 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein.' Following his dance performance, the young actor opened up about his personal life. Paras shared that he left everything behind to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. For the unversed, Paras quit the numero uno show Anupamaa, where he played the role of Samar.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has struck the right chord with the audience, and the show's second week was also received with open arms. This celebrity dance reality show has returned to the small screen after a hiccup of five years. Eminent personalities from the film industry like Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi are judging this season, while it's being hosted by Maniesh Paul. This week saw the contestants channel their inner retro vibe and give power-packed performances.

Karan Johar's words of wisdom for Paras

Paras Kalnawat shared that he took this risk in his career where his fate now lies in the hands of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He said, "My experience on this show could either make me or bring a bad phase in my life." Filmmaker Karan Johar immediately comforted him by saying, "I assure you, ye kadam sahi hai aur ye safar bhi aapka lamba rahega" (You have taken the right move and your journey will be a long one).

When Paras opened up about his desire to simultaneously do both shows

When Paras quit Anupamaa, he spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla about how he wanted to do both the shows. "Honestly, I wanted to do both the shows along as I just have to give four days to Jhalak and I have 26 days to myself right now. I expected that along with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, I'll be able to do Anupamaa as well but I did not see the makers very happy about it. They told me that Colors is a rival channel and they might have pulled you towards them and both the shows won't be possible together."

