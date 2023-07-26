Paras Kalnawat says THIS as fan inquires what opinion Anupamaa cast has about him after immense success

Paras Kalnawat, popularly known for making an appearance in the show Anupamaa as Samar Shah, made an abrupt exit from the show some months ago. He quit the show due to undisclosed circumstances. Later, he was seen on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. After his exit from Anupamaa, Paras continues to impress his fans with his performances. During an Ask Me Anything session on his Instagram, Kalnawat’s one fan inquired what opinion his Anupamaa cast has after his recent success.

Paras Kalnawat reacts to fan asking about opinion of Anupamaa cast on his success

Taking to his Instagram, Paras Kalnawat posted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session and a fan asked him about the opinion of his Anupamaa cast members, about his new found success. Paras in a very nonchalant way, and bypassing any more controversy responded, “I’ll check with them and get back to you”.

Fans of Paras Kalnawat feel that after leaving Anupamaa, the actor is soaring new heights. The fan also pointed out in the question how Paras is “finally getting his due” after his exit from Anupamaa.

When Paras Kalnawat shared why he made an exit from Anupamaa

Two months back in May, Paras had held another Q&A session on his insta story where one of his fans asked him “Why did you leave Anupamaa?” In his response, the actor expressed how thankful he will be of the makers for giving him the show.

Replying to the fan’s question, Kalnawat wrote, “I would always be thankful to the makers for giving me such a great show. But yaaron kahin pahunchne ke liye kahin se nikalna zaroori hota hai and I believe I’m at a much better and peaceful place. Honestly speaking 80% of the cast would want to exit if given an opportunity. Risk lene ki aur sahi ke liye ladne ki taakat har kisi mein nahi hoti”.

Post Paras’ Q&A session, his former co-stars accused him of lying. The actor reacted to this accusation too and further stated that he will present the proof, if needed.

Meanwhile, Paras made his modeling debut in 2016, soon after which he entered the entertainment industry in 2017 through the TV serial Meri Durga. He has been a part of Anupamaa and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa too, among other shows.

