Paras Kalnawat slams Anupamaa actors Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra, ‘They have back stabbed me’

Actor Paras Kalnawat used to essay the role of Samar Shah in the hit telly drama Anupamaa. He quit the show to participate in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actor is currently seen in the popular show Kundali Bhagya. He was in the news a few days back owing to a comment he made on social media about 80% of Anupamaa cast wanting to exit the show. Anupamaa actors Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra dismissed the statement and reacted to Paras's comment. In an interesting turn of event, Paras has now slammed the actors.

Paras's reaction to Aashish and Nidhi's comment

Talking about the statement he made on social media, Paras told Hindustan Times, “I wrote about having a bad experience on the set of Anupamaa, because of which I left the show. So, there was no need for them to comment on what I think and what I feel.” Further, the actor shared that he read the comments made by his former co-stars Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra and talked to them. He said, "I told them how they have back stabbed me. And now if you go and ask them the same question (about my statement), their answers will differ [from what they originally said]. That’s because I sent them proofs for my claims - screenshots of message I have from people working in the show, who are not happy and want to leave due to the chaotic environment, but are staying back because of their responsibilities. They had nothing to say about it after that - they know my complaints are genuine.”

Aashish and Nidhi's comment

Reacting to Paras's comment, Nidhi said, "The show is doing too well and it’s for a reason. Each member of the cast is loving (and enjoying) what they’re doing and everything is coming out so well. Why would anyone leave a show which is number one for the past three years? I don't know why Paras is saying all these things." Aashish also laughed at Paras's remarks and said, “I don’t know what made him say that. It is really funny so I really have no comment on it. Anyone can say anything. If a show’s off screen energy is negative, then it reflects on the show’s quality as well. If you do anything from a negative heart, it will always show in your body language or on your face and even in your work. The set’s vibe is really good. And this statement sounds really funny to me."

