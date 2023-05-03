Paras Kalnawat to Siddharth Nigam: 5 celebs who became proud owners of luxurious cars in their early 20s

Celebs love to follow a lifestyle to maintain a status in the showbiz world. They work hard to achieve their dreams and often set an example with their accomplishments. When it comes to achievements, along with the veteran actors, the young generation is also highly motivated in achieving success at a very tender age. From owning lavish properties to purchasing expensive automobiles, these stars have often inspired their fans by achieving success in their early 20s. Speaking about lifestyle, we bring you a list of several celebrities who became proud owners of luxurious cars that costs a BOMB.

Here are 5 celebs who became proud owners of luxurious cars in their early 20s:

Paras Kalnawat's new car:

Paras Kalnawat is among the most talented and well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry. It is their hard work and dedication due to which he has gained a massive number of fans who ardently follow him. Recently, Paras became a proud owner of the BMW car M340i 2023, which is worth Rs. 95 lakhs. He shared this amazing news with his fans and followers on social media. Paras shared a video from the car showroom when he went to receive his car. Unveiling this beast, Paras looked super happy as he even ticked off his father's wish. In the caption of this post, Paras also mentioned how he can't believe that a BMW Sports car is parked in his parking lot.

Avneet Kaur's car:

Popular diva Avneet Kaur who started her career at a very young age is now one of the top actresses in the industry. It is a known fact that Avneet is a fan of luxurious handbags, expensive outfits, and so on. Speaking of which, Avneet also recently purchased a brand-new luxurious car last year and shared the pictures on her social media handle. In the pictures, we can see her posing with her family in front of the new white Range Rover. Sharing the pictures, she also wrote, ‘This is my year of dreams coming true.'

Siddharth Nigam's expensive cars:

Siddharth Nigam is among the prominent names in the Telly world and has a huge fan following owing to his exceptional acting skills. Undoubtedly, Siddharth is one of the most talented and renowned stars in the entertainment sector and has a long successful history in the industry. Apart from his work life, Siddharth Nigam is very fond of luxurious cars and has a swanky collection too. Siddharth owns a BMW 3 series and its price starts at Rs. 46.86 Lakh and goes up to Rs. 52.90 Lakh. Along with his, Siddharth also purchased a Jaguar F-Pace which was one of the most wanted cars on his list. Jaguar F-Pace price starts at Rs. 74.88 Lakh and goes up to Rs. 74.88 Lakh.

Jannat Zubair's car collection:

Popular actress Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular teenage stars in the Telly world and has garnered a huge fan following at a very young age. Jannat started her career a few years back and went on to star in many popular shows and music videos. Apart from her flourishing career, Jannat is very fond of automobiles and owns some swanky cars. The diva owns a Jaguar XJL which is priced at Rs. 1.20 crores. She also owns an Audi Q7 which costs around Rs. 80 lakh in India. Before buying an Audi and Jaguar, Jannat owned a Ford Endeavour Hurricane. The cost of this car in India is above Rs 20 lakh.

Ashnoor Kaur's car:

Ashnoor Kaur is also among the prominent name in the industry and has a massive fan following who root for her ardently. The diva stepped into the showbiz world as s child artist and starred in numerous shows. A while ago, Ashnoor Kaur shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle where she announced that she gifted herself a swanky new car on her 18th birthday and ticked off the first thing from her bucket list. The actress purchased a luxurious BMW car for herself and was seen posing with the new beast.



