Paras Kalnawat wishes Karan Johar on his 51st birthday, says 'Fortunate enough to know the real side of you..'

Popular actor Paras Kalnawat is one of the most talented actors in the industry and has a dedicated fan following. The actor gained a massive number of fans within a short period and is shining on screens with his talent. Paras is presently a part of Kundali Bhagya and essays the role of Rajveer Luthra in the show. Prior to this, Paras participated in the hit reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as a contestant and won the hearts of the judges with his performance. Paras was often applauded by filmmaker Karan Johar who was seated as the judge. The actor formed a close bond with the filmmaker on the show.

Paras Kalnawat wishes Karan Johar:

Today, Karan Johar who celebrates his 51st birthday is receiving birthday wishes from all over the world. Paras also wished Karan by sharing a social media post. A few hours ago, Paras Kalnawat penned a long note wishing Karan Johar. Sharing a picture with Karan, Paras wrote, "To the man who made us all believe in love. Fortunate enough to know the real side of you. I'll repeat again that you're not only an extra ordinary film maker but also a beautiful soul! You know the amount of love and respect i have for you. Wishing you the best of everything and a healthy life ahead. Happy Birthday Karan @karanjohar p.s: Can't wait to watch Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani."

Take a look at their PIC here-

Paras Kalnawat's professional life:

Paras Kalnawat rose to fame after essaying the role of Samar in Rajan Shahi's hit show Anupamaa. After taking a midway exit from Anupamaa, Paras participated in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. At present, Paras essays the role of Rajveer Luthra in the hit show Kundali Bhagya. Kundali Bhagya premiered on 12 July 2017 and airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV.

