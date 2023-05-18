Paras Kalnawat's SHOCKING statement about Anupamaa's cast: 80% of the cast would want to exit

Paras Kalnawat is a popular actor who enjoys a huge fan following. The good-looking actor is currently seen on the TV show Kundali Bhagya as Rajveer Luthra. He entered the TV show post generation leap. He shares a great bond with his co-stars Shraddha Arya, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, and Anjum Fakih and often takes to social media to drop pictures and videos with them. Recently, the actor held 'Ask Me A Question' session on Instagram where his shocking statement when a fan asked why he left Anupamaa caught the attention of netizens.

Paras Kalnawat's statement on Anupamaa's cast wanting to leave the show

A fan asked Paras, "Why did you leave Anupamaa?" To this Paras replied, "I would always be thankful to the makers for giving me such a great show. But yaaron, kahin pohonchne k liye kahi see nikalna zaroori hota hai, and I believe I'm at a much better and peaceful place. Honestly speaking, 80% of the cast would want to exit if given an opportunity. Risk lene ki aur sahi ke liye ladne ka taqat har ksii mein nahi hoti." He also added a wink emoji at the end of the sentence. For the unversed, Paras essayed the role of Samar Shah in Anupamaa. He left the show midway to participate in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Rajan Shahi's show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead role.

Paras on why he left Anupamaa

Earlier, when Paras left the show, he shared that it was not an easy decision to leave the show. The Kundali Bhagya actor said that he would stand in the background without any dialogue and he didn't want to be that kind of actor. He left because he realized that Jhalak Dikhla Jaa would provide him with the platform to grow. Paras told the production team, "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a big opportunity and I can't leave it'."

