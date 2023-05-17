Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are the cutest couple and their recent photo proves why

Celebrity couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved couples. The adored couples are super active on social media and keep their fans updated about their whereabouts with regular photos, stories, and vlogs. Both the husband and wife maintain individual vlogs. Dipika is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy and the mom-to-be is pampered by hubby Shoaib. They make sure to gift each other with their favourite things, go out for date nights, and spend quality time at home. In her recent post, Dipika shared a loved-up photo of the two that made the netizens go aww.

Dipika Kakar's recent post

In Shoaib's latest Instagram post, he uploaded photos and informed the fans that the couple went for Dipika's routine doctor check-up. Dipika flaunted her baby bump in a blue kurti. Shoaib also looked cool in a breezy linen shirt of pastel colour and white pants. It seems the couple went out for some quality time after their trip to the doctor. Dipika uploaded a photo of Shoaib where he is seen relaxing by a pool. In the next photo, Dipika is seen wrapping her arms around Shoaib and pulling his cheek while she makes an adorable face. The couple looks super cute together. The actress chose the track 'Jaane Kyun' as a background song and wrote, "Tu hai toh I'll be alright."

Take a look at Dipika's photo here:

Dipika and Shoaib's life

For the unversed, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other during their stint in the show Sasural Simar Ka. The lovebirds then tied the knot on 22 February 2018 in Bhopal. The couple are expecting their first child together.

On the professional front, Shoaib is busy with his show Ajooni and is presently seen essaying the role of Rajveer Singh Bagga. While Dipika chose to stay away from television screens, she is active on social media and is in regular touch with her fans.

