Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim post lovey-dovey pic; Gauahar Khan comments, ‘Get ready for…’

Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are making the most of their last few days of pregnancy. The couple recently shared that Dipika's due date is around June end or July. The excited parents-to-be are busy preparing to welcome the new member into the family and have already started shopping. In Shoaib's recent vlog, the couple shared a few things they have bought for the baby. Yesterday, Dipika uploaded a photo with Shoaib flaunting her full-grown bump.

Dipika and Shoaib are super active on social media and they often share glimpses of their days with their fans. Shoaib tries his best to manage work and spend time with Dipika. For the unversed, Shoaib is currently busy with the TV show Ajooni. Yesterday, Dipika uploaded a cute photo where she is seen looking up at Shoaib as the actor poses next to her. Uploading the romantic photo, Dipika wrote, "U by my side….makes My world SMILE." Dipika wore denim and a loose white tee shirt which shows her full-grown bump. The photo is a perfect example of made for each other.

Gauahar Khan predicts Dipika will have a girl

While fans of the actors gushed over how cute they looked together, Dipika's friend Gauahar Khan's comment on the post caught everyone's attention. The new mom, who gave birth to a boy in April this year, wrote, "Get ready for a beautiful girl, in sha Allah. I have a feeling." Fans also took turns to share their thoughts. One wrote, "Even I feel it's a baby girl, she looks beautiful." Another wrote, "It might be a baby boy, I feel." Some also commented that Dipika should not upload too many photos on social media, as it draws 'najjar' from people. A few expressed their excitement and wished that Dipika be blessed with a healthy baby.

