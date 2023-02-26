Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim share a GLIMPSE from their 5th wedding anniversary celebration

Popular celebrity couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are among the most talented and loved couples in the entertainment industry. Both have carved an irreplaceable space in audiences' hearts with their talent and real-life chemistry. Fans too shower their love on the couple for their down-to-earth behavior. Those who are fans of Shoaib-Dipika and follow their YouTube channel know that the celeb couple considers their fans as family and share every detail of their personal and professional life with their fans. Recently, the couple celebrated their 5 year anniversary and shared a sweet glimpse from their celebration. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s anniversary celebration

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a romantic picture with wifey Dipika as they celebrated 5 years of their marriage. In the picture, much-in-love couple was seen giving rose to each other and the background looked beautiful with the pink-ish lighting. On the table, there was beautiful layered cake that has 5 written on it. Along with the picture, the parents to be posted heart emojis. As soon as she shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and congratulatory messages. Check out the post here

Dipika and Shoaib’s work On the work front, Dipika appeared in many daily soaps and reality shows including Sasural Simar Ka, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, and Bigg Boss 12. Dipika also lifted the trophy of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 12. At present, Dipika is busy with her production house 'Qalb'. On the other hand, Shoaib recently made a comeback in July 2022 with Ajooni and is presently seen essaying the role of Rajveer Singh Bagga.

