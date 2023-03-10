Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim share a glimpse of their date night

Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are enjoying every day of pregnancy and often share a glimpse of it with their fans. From going on movie dates and shopping to stepping out for a dinner date or any sudden plans, the duo dishes out major couple goals by doing this. Both even vlog their daily routine and keep their fans updated regarding their whereabouts. Dipika and Shoaib have been the audience's favorite couple and the couple also adores their fans. Both have maintained an active social media presence and their pictures received a great response from their followers.

Dipika Kakar's new post:

Yesterday, March 9, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim stepped out into the city for a dinner date. The actress even shared a few pictures of it on her Instagram story and also shared a post. In this picture, Dipika is seen wearing a pink printed ethnic suit and her pregnancy glow looks just beautiful. On the other hand, Shoaib is seen wearing a grey shirt and denim as he posed for the picture with Dipika. Both are seen holding hands and are all smiles here. Sharing this picture, Dipika captioned, "Khoobsurat sham aur tum @shoaib2087." Fans have complimented this cute couple in the comment section.

Take a look at their PIC here-

Recently, Dipika Kakar shared a vlog on her YouTube channel giving a befitting reply to trolls who even passed negative comments about her pregnancy. At the start of the video, Dipika asked netizens if it was ok to call a pregnant lady faking her baby bump. Further in the video, Dipika also recalled how people don't let her forget her painful past. She shared that they know nothing about her past and what she has been through. She gave credit to Shoaib for making her who she is today. She added that she would have forgotten herself if he had not been with her.

On the professional front, Dipika is busy with her production house 'Qalb' and also creates vlogs.

On the other hand, Shoaib recently made a comeback in July 2022 with Ajooni and is presently seen essaying the role of Rajveer Singh Bagga.

