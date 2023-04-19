Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim share an update on their under-construction 5bhk apartment

Celebrity couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are on cloud nine since they announced their pregnancy and are enjoying every day of it. The couple shared this special news with their fans after Dipika completed her first trimester. Amidst their busy schedule, Dipika and Shoaib manage to create vlogs for their fans and update them about their daily errands. As their fans would know, Dipika and Shoaib's house is under construction for a few months. From showing their tiles and furniture selection to giving a glimpse of their chat with their interior designer, the couple shares every small bit with their fans and followers.

Dipika-Shoaib shares an update on their 5bhk apartment:

Now in a recent vlog, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim spoke about their under-construction apartment and shared an update about its renovation. On 18 April, Dipika and Shoaib stepped out for tiles selection for their house which is on the second floor. In the vlog, the couple shared detailed descriptions of their two houses. They revealed that there is one house on the first floor where their family lives and another apartment on the second floor where the couple stays. In the vlog, Shoaib revealed his mother's house is being renovated after getting delayed for a long time. He also shared that his mother's house renovation will finish by this week.

In the same vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim further shared an update about his house, which is on the second floor. He said that they lived in a 3bhk apartment, and then they purchased another 2bhk house on the same floor that was beside their 3bhk flat. The Ajooni actor then revealed that they decided to merge the two apartments and make it a 5bhk apartment. He then shared that their 5bhk flat is also under construction and thus they have now stepped out for tiles selection.

However, later in the same vlog, Dipika and Shoaib revealed that their family's house, which was supposed to be ready by this week, will take some more time. Talking more about it, the couple shared that their family planned to celebrate Eid in the newly renovated house, but now it won't be possible.

For the unversed, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other during their stint in the show Sasural Simar Ka. The lovebirds then tied the knot on 22 February 2018 in Bhopal.

On the professional front, Shoaib is busy with his show Ajooni and is presently seen essaying the role of Rajveer Singh Bagga.

