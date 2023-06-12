Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim begin shopping for their baby, share a glimpse of their purchases

Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been on cloud nine as they would soon embrace parenthood. In a recent vlog, the couple joyfully revealed that their little one is expected to arrive in the third or fourth week of July. Overwhelmed with happiness, Dipika and Shoaib have wasted no time in preparing for their baby's arrival and have already begun their shopping spree for essential baby products. Dipika and Shoiab share every update about their life in their vlogs.

Dipika and Shoaib begin shopping for their baby:

A few hours ago, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a new vlog on his YouTube channel and as usual updated his fans regarding his whereabouts. The vlog began with Shoaib sharing his mother's health update, revealing that she had been diagnosed with diabetes. Later, Shoaib discovered a package that Dipika had ordered and inquired about it. Dipika explained that she had been scrolling through Instagram to shop for their baby and had purchased a play mat online.

Excitedly, Shoaib unpacked the package and revealed the play mat. He expressed his disbelief that they were now shopping for their own baby, as they had always gifted such items to others' children. The Ajooni actor unpacked another package containing a rainbow-designed play mat and explored the attached plaything, figuring out where to attach it to the mat.

Take a look at the post here-

Further, Shoaib also shared a glimpse of their under-construction 5bhk apartment, mentioning that it would take about a month for the house to be ready. It is also seen that Shoaib's siblings plan a pre-birthday celebration for him at their house. For the uninformed, Shoaib celebrates his birthday on June 20.

Meanwhile, Dipika also shared a vlog on her YouTube channel, offering a sneak peek of their under-construction house. Despite her busy schedule, she took some time to work out at the gym. Later, the Sasural Simar Ka actress visited her mom's house and gave a small tour of the new home. For the uninformed, Dipika's mom has shifted to Shoaib's mom's old house. She expressed her joy about having her entire family close to her during her pregnancy. Dipika also shared that she was struggling to sleep at night and would often find rest in the early morning hours.

On the professional front, Shoaib Ibrahim is currently busy essaying the lead role in Ajooni.

