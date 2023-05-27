Parents-to-be Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya drop adorable clip from pregnancy photoshoot; WATCH

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are on cloud nine as the adored couple recently announced that they are expecting their first child. On May 18, the couple uploaded a photo and made the announcement. Hearing the news, industry colleagues of the couple and fans extended their wishes to them. On Saturday, the duo uploaded an adorable video sharing the BTS from their photoshoot where they are seen twinning in black.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's recent video

Taking to social media, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya uploaded a video that caught everyone's attention. Rahul and Disha are seen twinning in black. Disha's bump is fully visible as she wore a body-hugging black halter dress. Rahul also wore a black tee shirt and denim of the same colour. They chose Rahul's recent release 'Prem Kahani' which also features Disha in the music video as the background song. It seems like the lyrics were meant for their story. Uploading the video, Disha wrote, "This video needs No Caption.. just" The video shows some adorable moments as Rahul kisses Disha's bump and gets down on his knees. The couple is also seen kissing each other.

Take a look at Disha and Rahul's adorable video here:

Reaction of fans

Celebrities like Roshmi Banik, Mika Singh, Nitin Arora, Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee, and Kishwer Merchant are among the few industry colleagues who reacted to the video. Roshmi wrote, "You two!!!! Now three actually." Others dropped red heart emoji. Fans of Disha and Rahul left no stone unturned to shower their love. One wrote, "Kisi ki nazar na lage is khushi ko ! Thu thứ thứ!" Another wrote, "Bohot khubsurat hai aap dono ka prem kahaani." Others commented, "This whole video but special mention to Rahul running in the end and that smile u had."

