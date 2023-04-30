Parents-to-be Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar look fabulous as they arrive at their baby shower; Watch

Parents-to-be Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are on cloud nine as they are all set to embrace parenthood soon. Gauahar and Zaid are among the most popular celebrities in the industry and have a massive fan following too. The couple is also quite active on their respective social media handles and often share a glimpse of their personal and professional life. Since they announced their pregnancy, the couple is seen enjoying every day of it and also giving a sneak peek to their followers.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar host baby shower:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were spotted as they hosted a grand baby shower today, April 30, in the city. For the celebration, Gauahar wore a multicolored floral printed maxi dress and looked absolutely gorgeous as she flaunted her baby bump. On the other hand, Zaid looked dapper as he opted for a multicolored striped shirt and white jeans. The couple looked fabulous and were all smiles as they posed for the cameras.

Watch the video here-

Parents-to-be Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, who recently shared that they are ready to embrace parenthood, were also seen attending Gauahar's baby shower today. Pankhuri looked beautiful in a yellow traditional outfit, whereas Gautam looked dapper in a shirt and jeans.

Watch the video here-

Actress Mahhi Vij was also seen attending the celebration with her daughters Tara and Khushi. Mahhi opted for a blue ethnic suit, whereas Tara and Khushi were twinning in white floral ethnic wear.

Zaid Darbar's brother and social media influencer Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar were also spotted attending the event.

Take a look at their PICS here-

On the personal front, Gauahar Khan tied the knot with Zaid Darbar in December 2020, and on December 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

Gauahar Khan's professional life:

Gauahar Khan has been part of the industry for a long time and appeared in several films such as Ishaqzaade, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Begum Jaan, and many more. She also participated in reality, shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. The actress emerged as the winner of the hit controversial show Bigg Boss 7.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announce pregnancy, Mahhi Vij and more react; Watch