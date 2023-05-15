Parents-to-be Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy host a baby shower; Shivangi Joshi, Divyanka Tripathi attend

Parents-to-be Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are on cloud nine since they announced their pregnancy. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, announced their pregnancy in 2023. Gautam and Pankhuri had shared this exciting news with their fans and followers on social media by sharing a cute animated video that shows three milestones of their lives- their first meeting, marriage, and now the arrival of their first child. Now, the couple hosted a grand baby shower in the city on May 14.

Gautam and Pankhuri's baby shower:

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy took to their social media handle and shared a few snaps from their grand baby shower on their Instagram story. This celebration was attended by close the couple's close friends including Shivangi Joshi, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Rohit Verma. Pankhuri wore a pastel saree for the celebration, which she paired with beautiful jewels. On the other hand, Gautam sported a green shirt and black jeans.

The couple enjoyed the baby shower by cutting the cake and meeting their close ones. The green and golden decor was also something that caught my attention and looked extremely dreamy. Shivangi Joshi posted an adorable pic with Pankhuri while touching her baby bump. Divyanka and Rohit also shared a series of videos of Pankhuri and Gautam from the celebration.

Take a look at the snaps from their baby shower:

About Pankhuri Awasthy's personal life:

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode met each other while working for the famous show, Suryaputra Karn. Pankhuri played the role of Draupadi, while Gautam played the lead, Karn. While they started off as good friends, soon the friendship turned into love. As their dating rumors spread, many talked about the unusual couple as Gautam is almost 14 years older than the actress. However, paying no heed to the naysayers, the couple tied the knot on 5 February 2018 in a fairytale wedding in Rajasthan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy beams with joy as she enters third trimester, flaunts her baby bump in new VIDEO