Parents-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode are one happy couple as they dance to this romantic track

Pankhuri Awasthy is a popular name in the telly industry and has been part of several telly shows. The actress rose to fame by essaying the lead role in the show Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka. The actress who was recently seen in the popular show Maddam Sir is married to TV actor Gautam Rode. After 5 years of married life, Gautam and Pankhuri shared an exciting news that they are ready to embrace parenthood. The actress and her husband enjoy a massive fan following on social media and keep fans updated about their personal and professional life.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rhode’s Babymoon

The couple recently took to their official Instagram account to announce that they are off to their Babymoon. Pankhuri and Gautam are currently in Udaipur and having the best time enjoying this new phase of their lives. Today, Pankhuri took to her social media and dropped an adorable video that made fans go aww. Wearing a baby pink co-ord set that flaunts her baby bump, Pankhuri is seen romancing with Gautam as the couple dance in the golden light of dusk. The video also shows a clip of the couple enjoying their time by Udaipur lake.

The video is uploaded with the caption, “Grateful for all of life’s joys and miracles!” Pankhuri chose the romantic track, ‘Main Ki Karaan?’ from the movie, Laal Singh Chaddha as the background music which perfectly blends with the video. Reacting to the video, actor Nakuul Mehta dropped a red heart emoji. Gauahar Khan also wrote, ‘God bless.’ Meera Deosthale dropped several red hearts on the post.

Some fans expressed their concern for Pankhuri as the actress is seen in heels. One wrote, “You both look great, Pankhuri please try to avoid wearing High heels during these times, just a concern, stay blessed.” Another wrote, “Cute video, but Pankhuri please avoid heels!”

