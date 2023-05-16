Parents-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy-Gautam Rode expecting twins, say 'We are blessed..'

Parents-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy-Gautam Rode is beaming with joy since they announced their pregnancy. The two are on cloud nine, and Pankhuri, who is in her third trimester, often talks about her pregnancy experience on social media and shares her journey with her fans. However, it's a double celebration for Gautam and Pankhuri as they are not just expecting one baby but two babies. Yes, you read it right!

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode expecting twins:

In a conversation with Etimes TV, parents-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy-Gautam Rode confirmed they are expecting twin babies. Pankhuri revealed that Gautam wanted to keep the news private, and only their families knew about it. She shared that whenever someone asked her about the baby, she always felt like saying 'babies'. The actress mentioned that they feel blessed for expecting twin babies.

The moment when they got to know about it:

Speaking about the moment when she got to know about the news, the Maddam Sir actress shared she did a test while she was shooting in December and discovered the good news. However, Pankhuri mentioned that the doctor didn't call her immediately for the scans and tests. She added, "I continued shooting and then had some complications, due to which, Gautam and I had to rush to the doctor. And at that time, while the doctor was examining me, he said, 'I have to congratulate you twice,' and I replied saying, 'I knew it'."

Mom-to-be Pankhuri revealed she often manifested about having twin babies as in one pregnancy, they will get two babies, and they don't have to get pregnant again. Further, she shared, "So, when the doctor informed me, I was extremely happy and felt blessed. Gautam, who was sitting behind me, looking at the monitor, was spellbound and had no words." Gautam also mentioned that they are happy and blessed and are looking forward to it.

On May 15, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy held their grand baby shower, which was attended by close the couple's close friends including Shivangi Joshi, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Rohit Verma. Pankhuri wore a pastel saree for the celebration, which she paired with beautiful jewels. On the other hand, Gautam sported a green shirt and black jeans.

