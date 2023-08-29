Parents-to-be Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar twin in black; Do not miss actress’ baby bump

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are the talk of the town. The parents-to-be are having a gala time making the most of this phase. While Rahul stays busy with gigs and recordings, Disha is enjoying the break and chill days. Despite his busy schedule, Rahul spends a lot of time with Disha. They share their moments on social media. Yesterday, the two posted a photo in their car where they are seen twinning in black. The photo has won over his fans as it also has Disha flaunting her baby bump.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar twinning in black

Rahul Vaidya uploaded the photo with the caption, ‘Earlier Today.’ The picture shows the parents-to-be sitting in the front seats of their car. Both of them wore black outfits- Disha wore a black casual tee shirt, while Rahul wore a black sweatshirt. The stylish couple also wore matching black shades. Disha also held the bump which is clearly visible in the photo. The two radiated happiness as they smiled for the selfie. The picture is uploaded with the background song of the singer's latest release titled Soneya.

Check out Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s selfie here.

Rahul Vaida and Disha Parmar's baby shower

On August 24th, Disha and Rahul held a baby shower in the presence of their close friends and family members. Singers Shreyas Puranik, Sushmita Bhandari, and Mayur Sakhare, among others, were on the guest list. The photographs uploaded on social media showed the celebration took place at a venue that was adorned with peach, pink, and decorations in other pastel hues. Disha wore a lavender off-shoulder fitted dress and radiated pregnancy glow, while Rahul wore an orange-white shirt.

On the professional front, Disha was last seen playing the lead in the TV serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 opposite Nakuul Mehta. The show recently went off-air and currently, the mom-to-be is enjoying her break and preparing for the arrival of her bundle of joy. On the other hand, Rahul recently released his song, Soneya, which stars Jiya Shankar. He is currently busy with live performances and recording other songs.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Contestant asks Amitabh Bachchan about entering the kitchen; latter gives a hilarious answer