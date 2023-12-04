Parents-to-be Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla exude chic vibes in new winter-themed maternity photoshoot; PICS

Parents-to-be Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's happiness is doubled as the duo are all set to welcome twin babies. From the time, the couple announced their pregnancy, Rubina and Abhinav have been receiving immense love from their fans and friends. The duo recently treated their audience with awesome snaps from their maternity photoshoots. Today again, the Bigg Bigg 14 fame couple dropped enchanting snaps from their latest photoshoot.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's new PICS:

Just a few hours ago, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla shared a few pictures on their social media handle. In these snaps, the mommy-to-be is seen wearing a beige turtle-neck winter dress and looks surprised as she's cradling her baby bump. In the other pictures, we see father-to-be Abhinav decked up in a beige suit and white turtle neck sweatshirt. The couple is all smiles as they pose for the snaps here with an aesthetic backdrop. Sharing these snaps, the actress wrote, "These little toes kicking….(heart emoticons)."

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's PICS here-

For the uninformed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot on June 21, 2018, and on September 16, 2023, the beloved couple announced their pregnancy news to their fans on social media. However, it was recently, when Rubina, who is in her ninth month, revealed that they are expecting twin babies. Rubina, who recently launched her podcast Kisine Bataya Nahi- The Mamacado Show, announced this news on her first episode.

In the same vlog, Rubina shared the journey of her twin pregnancy, the challenges she faced, and the experiences she had. She also disclosed to her fans how she and Abhinav learned about her twin pregnancy. Along with this, the Chotti Bahu actress also recalled the horrific incident when she suffered a car accident while she was in her first trimester. For the unversed, on June 10, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla's car was hit by a truck, fortunately, the duo didn't face any major injuries.

Speaking about the same incident in her vlog, Rubina mentioned that the accident was the reason she only disclosed the pregnancy news to her parents and siblings and didn't announce the pregnancy.

