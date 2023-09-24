Parents-to-be Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla give a peek into their Ganesh visarjan; VIDEO

Popular celeb couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are renowned for their spirited celebration of every occasion and festival. Without fail, the couple warmly welcomes Ganpati Bappa into their home each year during Ganesh Chaturthi, marking the auspicious festival with great zeal. This year holds particular significance for the beloved television duo as they prepare to embark on their journey into parenthood for the first time. Sharing their joy with their fans and followers, Rubina and Abhinav provided a glimpse into their Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Rubina and Abhinav share glimpse of their Ganpati visarjan:

Just a few hours ago, Rubina Dilaik shared a video with her fans and followers on her social media handle. In this clip, the actress and Abhinav Shukla do their Ganpati Bappa's visarjan at the beach. Rubina is seen decked up in a beautiful white ethnic kurta and red bottoms whereas Abhinav is seen sporting a red kurta and denims. Both are all smiles as they bid adieu to Ganesha and do the visarjan in the sea. Rubina's pregnancy glow in this clip is truly unmissable. Sharing this video on her Instagram, she captioned, "Visarjan of our Bappa."

Watch Rubina and Abhinav video here-

The Bigg Boss 14 fame couple recently returned from the US to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at their home in Mumbai. Rubina and Abhinav had jetted off a few weeks back to the US and updated their fans about it. From exploring the streets to visiting the beaches, Rubina shared several pictures, videos, and vlogs giving fans a glimpse of her vacation.

About Rubina and Abhinav's personal life:

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot on June 21, 2018, after dating for a few years. After almost 5 years, on September 16, 2023, the beloved couple announced their pregnancy news to their fans on social media. The actress uploaded a series of photos where she is seen posing with her hubby on a cruise. Along with the post, she penned a beautiful caption saying, "We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do. AS A FAMILY. welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!"

ALSO READ: Baby Bump Bliss: Rubina Dilaik embraces pregnancy with stunning grace