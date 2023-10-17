Parents-to-be Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla seek blessings from transgenders; share anecdotes from wedding

It has been a month since popular couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla announced the good news to their fans. The duo are currently all excited as they will soon embrace parenthood for the first time and welcome their baby. From the time Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla made this special announcement, good wishes and blessings have been constantly poured on this beloved couple.

Rubina and Abhinav seek blessings from transgenders:

Now, to bless them ahead of their beautiful journey, two transgenders arrived at Rubina and Abhinav Shukla's residence to bless the parents-to-be. The Bigg Boss 14 winner gave a glimpse of this special moment to her fans on her YouTube channel as she shared a vlog. In the vlog, we can see the transgender praising Rubina for always being cordial and welcoming to them. They even applaud Rubina for playing the role of a transgender in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress then cooks lunch for the transgenders and eats with them.

Rubina and Abhinav share anecdotes from the wedding:

Later, while talking to them, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla share an anecdote from their wedding. Rubina mentioned how during their wedding their show was at its peak and they couldn't take many days off. She shared that the wedding was in Shimla and they had taken only six days leave for their marriage. Abhinav then added that he went for his shoot in his wedding outfit as they were staying in the hotel and didn't come home.

It was then seen that the transgenders remove the evil eyes from Rubina and Abhinav and bless them for their new journey. Later, Rubina shared how the transgenders were happy and often praise her as she was associated with a show based on transgender lives. As of now, Rubina Dilaik is currently enjoying her pregnancy phase and has been dishing out our major maternity fashion goals. She has also been sharing photos from her babymoon.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot on June 21, 2018, and on September 16, 2023, the beloved couple announced their pregnancy news to their fans on social media.

