Parents-to-be Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar bonded over THIS and fell in love on Sasural Simar Ka's set

Parents-to-be Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are enjoying the last few days of pregnancy. Dipika is in her third trimester and they are all set to welcome the little one into their lives. The last-minute preparations like shopping for the baby will soon begin. The adored couple enjoys a massive fan following on social media and they keep their fans updated about every detail of their lives in their vlogs. Both Shoaib and Dipika have individual vlogs. Recently, the two recalled their Sasural Simar Ka days and opened up about what connected them.

Shoaib and Dipika's bond on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka

It is no secret that Shoaib and Dipika met on the sets of the popular show Sasural Simar Ka. The duo played the lead roles, Prem and Simar and soon the reel-life couple turned into real-life couple. After dating for several years, they tied the knot in February 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Madhya Pradesh. Recently, Shoaib and Dipika opened up on what they bonded over on the sets of the show. In a recent interview, the two shared about the one thing that made them connect instantly since the beginning of their show and it was their love for tea. Shoaib recalled he used to take DIpika on chai dates early morning before the shoot even after Sasural Simar Ka was over. Dipika shared how the two used to sip cup after cup of tea while shooting. Dipika also shared that she is confident the little one will also turn out to be a chai lover like her and Shoaib.

When Shoaib opened up about embracing fatherhood

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shoaib is busy with the show Ajooni. The couple are busy with the renovation of their new flat. They bought the flat next to them which will transform their 3 BHK into 5 BHK. Recently, Shoaib opened up on embracing fatherhood and said, "I'm not learning anything new, mujhe kuch pata nahi hai. I'm just busy with the new house."

