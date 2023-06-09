Parents-to-be Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar quash rumours of them delivering a baby, reveal due date

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who are filled with immense joy as they prepare to become parents, are relishing every moment of their pregnancy journey. Despite their hectic schedules, the couple is dedicated to sharing their experiences through vlogs, keeping their fans updated on their day-to-day activities. Recently, there was a surge of false reports circulating, falsely claiming that Dipika and Shoaib had joyfully welcomed their baby.

Dipika and Shoaib quash rumours of them delivering a baby:

In their latest vlog, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim put an end to the rumors surrounding the birth of their baby, while also revealing the eagerly awaited due date. In the vlog, Shoaib said, "There are some reports which said that we have welcomed twins while some other reports say we have welcomed a baby boy. However, it is not true. As I told you'll earlier, the doctor has given a tentative due date of around July third or fourth week. Whenever we welcome our baby, we will inform you'll either through vlogs or on Instagram."

Dipika continued, "Whatever information you'll see on our official pages, only consider that information as the truth. Don't believe any other pages as there are too many videos so please don't believe them. There's still time around a month and a half to go so please relax."

Dipika and Shoaib share more update with their fans:

In the same vlog, the beloved couple from Sasural Simar Ka expressed their heartfelt gratitude to their fans for the overwhelming love and concern they have received. Dipika and Shoaib also opened up about a personal matter, revealing that Shoaib's mother has recently been diagnosed with diabetes. Additionally, after a significant period, viewers had the pleasure of seeing Dipika's mother in the vlog. The couple shared the news that Dipika's mother has relocated from Pune to Mumbai and will be temporarily residing in Shoaib's mother's former house. Furthermore, Dipika and Shoaib provided updates on their under-construction 5-bedroom apartment, mentioning that one bedroom is ready, and they are currently residing in that space while the rest of the house is being built.

For the unversed, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other during their stint in the show Sasural Simar Ka. The lovebirds then tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in Bhopal.

