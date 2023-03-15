Parents-to-be Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar go shopping with family; Watch video

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. This lovely pair has a huge fan following, who never fails to support or shower love on them. Both the actors are very active on their social media and keep their fans updated about their whereabouts.

Dipika and Shoaib share a great bond with their families and often post photos and reels with them. The couple has a YouTube channel of their own, where they post vlogs about their daily life and shoot schedules.

Shoaib's new vlogIn the latest vlog, Shoaib is seen spending time with his mother and wife and actor Dipika Kakkar. They are going shopping in Lokhandwala as the month of Ramzan is around the corner. They went to a store and shopped for everyone in the family and went for a meal in Westin Hotel.

The next day, this lovely couple went on a short trip to Lonavala as Shoaib's shoot will be resuming on 15th March. The to-be-parents seem to be enjoying their small gateway.

About Shoaib and Dipika

The lovely couple met each other on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka where both of them were paired opposite each other. But after sometime Shoaib left the show but Dipika was part of the show till it went off air. They tied knot in February 2018 and had a strong and compatible relationship. After five years of marriage, the couple is expecting their first child.

About their career

Dipika started off her career in 2010 from Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. She got recognition from Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka opposite Shoaib Ibrahim and became a household name. In 2019, she was again seen in character of Sonakshi Rastogi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan Grover. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience.

She has also been part of dance reality shows: Nach Baliye 8 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and was also part of Bigg Boss 12 where she emerged as the winner of that season.

Shoaib appeared in shows like- Sasural Simar Ka, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and currently playing Rajveer Singh Bagga in Star Bharat show Ajooni.