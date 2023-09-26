Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Gauahar Khan and Bharti Singh congratulate newlyweds

The weekend has been buzzing with only one news- RagNeeti’s wedding. On Sunday, September 24th, the beloved Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha. After months of speculation and preparations for the big day, they tied the knot in the presence of close-knit family members, cherished friends, and a select group of special guests. After the enchanting ceremony, the newlyweds took to their official social media accounts, where they shared inside images from their dreamy wedding.

Bharti Singh congratulates the newlyweds

After a day of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's splendid wedding and now that photos from the ceremony are doing rounds on the internet, many celebrities have extended their heartfelt wishes to the couple. Netizens are also showering their love on the beautiful couple. Renowned comedian Bharti Singh also joined the list of celebs wishing the couple on this joyous moment. The comedian took to social media where she uploaded a picture from their wedding and wrote, “Congrats Mr. and Mrs. Chadha.” The photo was originally posted on the actress’ account.

Take a look at Bharti Singh’s wish here:

Gauahar Khan shares her wishes

The actress dropped a series of wedding photos that captured the precious moments from the day. She wrote in the caption, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now." When Parineeti uploaded the wedding photos on her profile a day back, many celebrities commented their best wishes and congratulatory messages. Popular television actress Gauahar Khan also dropped a lovely comment as she wrote, "May congratulations (red heart) god bless u both in love n happiness."

For the unversed, Gauahar Khan created a stir dancing to the hit number, Jhalla Wallah in the movie, Ishaqzaade. It featured Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. So, Gauahar's acquaintance with Parineeti goes back a long way.

On the other hand, Parineeti and Raghav's dreamy wedding took place at the exquisite Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur. The lovebirds got engaged in May this year, at a private ceremony which was held in Kapurthala House, Delhi. Their wedding was graced by Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal.

