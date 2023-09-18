Parineetii PROMO: Pari sacrifices her love for Neeti and Rajveer's blissful marriage; WATCH

The popular television show Parineetii is going through a lot of changes. On one hand, Pari and Rajeev are getting closer, while on the other hand, Neeti is getting jealous that her best friend has ruined her life and stolen her one true love. This week, on the show, Ganpati is brought into the Bajwa's house, and everyone is hoping that Bappa will help to sort things out. It is possible that Pari and Neeti will finally grow back their affection for one another. However, a twist is about to happen. It is unclear what the twist will be, but it is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Pari decides to leave Rajeev and Neeti for the sake of her friend Neetii

The promo for this week's episode of Parineeti opens with the arrival of Bappa at the Bajwa's house. Everyone is ready to welcome the Vighnaharta (remover of obstacles) and pray for peace in the household. As the idol is brought in, Pari sees that there is an uneven path that causes the wheels of the cart to bump, and Bappa's idol almost falls. However, Pari quickly saves the idol from falling. This scene is significant because it shows Pari's devotion to Bappa and her willingness to protect him. It also suggests that Bappa may be able to help Pari resolve the conflict with Neeti and bring peace back to the Bajwa family.

In the promo for this week's episode of Parineeti, Pari prays to Bappa that she has decided to leave the house and will not return. She prays that after her leaving, Rajeev and Neeti might live happily ever after and not face any problems. On the other hand, Neeti prays that Pari should leave the house and leave her and her Sanju for the rest of her life. Neeti then overhears a conversation between Montu and Babli, who say that they think Pari and Rajeev would make a great couple. This makes Neeti realize that she needs to abort Pari's child. This promo shows the growing conflict between Pari and Neeti. It also suggests that Neeti is willing to take extreme measures to protect her relationship with Sanju.

Plot of the series

Parineeti is a television show about two best friends, Pari and Neeti, who are married to the same man, Rajeev. Pari is married to Rajeev out of a sense of duty to her family, while Neeti is married to Rajeev for love. When Pari and Neeti discover that they are married to the same man, their lives are turned upside down. Neeti blames Pari for ruining her marriage, and their friendship is put to the test. The show stars Tanvi Dogra, Anchal Sahu, and Ankur Verma in the lead roles. It is being produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Parineeti is a complex and intriguing story about love, friendship, and betrayal.

