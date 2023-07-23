Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor reunite with the gang to celebrate 9 years of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan was one of the most popular television shows loved by the youth. The show's lead characters Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor shot to fame overnight with their roles as Manik and Nandini in the show. In a heartwarming reunion, the cast of the popular show came together to celebrate the completion of nine magical years since its inception.

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor reunite for Kaisi Yeh Yaarian

Niti Taylor, who played the lead role of Nandini in the show, took to social media to share the joyous moment with fans. Yesterday evening, the actress uploaded a nostalgic photo featuring the much-loved cast members. The reunion saw the presence of Krissann Barretto, Kishwer Merchantt, Utkarsh Gupta, Niti Taylor herself, and the charming Parth Samthaan, among others. Fans were elated to see their favorite stars back together, reminiscing about the remarkable journey they had embarked upon during the making of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

The show, which first aired back in 2014, defied expectations and touched the hearts of millions with its unique and progressive content. It garnered a massive following, becoming a cult classic over the years, thanks to its relatable portrayal of college life and modern relationships.

Take a look at the photos here:

Reaction of netizens

As the photo of the reunion made its way to social media, fans flooded the comments section with messages of joy and nostalgia. Many expressed their love and appreciation for the memorable performances delivered by the cast. Some fans fondly recalled the unforgettable 'MaNan' moments, a term coined for the much-adored on-screen couple, Manik and Nandini. One user wrote, "WE CAN NEVER THANKYOU ENOUGH!! YOU LITERALLY MADE OUR DAYYY!! LOVE YOU GUYS!! KAISI YEH YAARIYAAN WAS, IS AND WILL BE THE NO. 1 YOUTH SHOW!!"

With the cast coming together to celebrate the show's nine-year milestone, it is evident that Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan'continues to hold a special place in the hearts of both the actors and their fans. The magical memories created during the making of the show will undoubtedly remain cherished for years to come.

