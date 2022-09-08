Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor wrap the shoot of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4; Fans say 'can't wait'

Parth Samthaan is one of the heartthrobs of the television industry who holds the charm which can make the girls go weak on their knees. The handsome hunk has proved to be a charmer and makes sure to keep your eyes glued to the television screens every time he takes over the screen. The actor started his career the with famous show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan co-starring Niti Taylor

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is one of the most popular youth-based shows which has a massive fan following. And, the show is now being renewed for its 4th season. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 2 went off the air on December 31, 2015, and makers had to come back with its third season on popular demand in 2019. And, we cannot keep calm as the most-loved main lead duo Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are soon going to back! Just a few hours ago, Parth shared a live video featuring Niti Taylor to announce the wrap. He thanked his co-actors, fans and the makers for the season 4. As soon as he posted the videos, fans commented, "can't wait for season 4".