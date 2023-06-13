Parth Samthaan announces new web series Social Currency; Find out when it will start streaming

Handsome hunk Parth Samthaan is among the most talented and well-known actors in the entertainment industry. Along with maintaining a flourishing acting career, Parth has also kept an active social media presence. He keeps his fans informed regarding his personal and professional life. After Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4, Parth is all set to be back on our screens again. The actor will make his Netflix debut with his upcoming web series, which is titled Social Currency.

Parth Samthaan's new web series:

A few hours ago, Parth Samthaan took to his social media handle to share the first glimpse of his upcoming web show Social Currency. Parth shared the poster of the web series and also announced the streaming date of the show. In the caption of this post, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor wrote, "All set to debut on Netflix (heart emoticon) Suna hai ki “Paisa Bolta Hai” par yahan toh sirf Social Influence ka bol bala hai! Hold your bets as #SocialCurrency is releasing on 22nd June, only on Netflix!"

Take a look at the post here-

About Social Currency:

Produced by SOL Production Pvt. Ltd, Social Currency is its first-of-its-kind influencer survival challenge that will see 8 social media influencers start afresh to prove their ‘influence’ - online, offline, and interpersonally as well. Along with Parth, Bhavin Bhanushali, Ruhi Singh, Vagmita Singh, Rowhi Rai, Mridul Madhok, Sakshi Chopra and Aakash Mehta will also be seen in the web series. Social Currency will start streaming from June 22 on Netflix.

About Parth Samthaan's professional life:

Parth Samthaan rose to stardom after essaying the role of Manik in the hit show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. He gained more recognition when he starred in Kasautii Zindagii Kay sequel and essayed the role of Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes. He was last seen in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4 opposite Niti Taylor. Parth also recently shared that he is all set to make his debut in the Telugu film industry.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Here's how Parth Samthaan celebrated his 32nd birthday; Watch