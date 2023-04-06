Parth Samthaan drops dapper PICS as he visits Times Square; Says 'We just have one life....'

Popular star Parth Samthaan is amongst the most talented and handsome actors in the entertainment industry. The actor rose to stardom after his stint in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan in which he starred opposite Niti Taylor. His chemistry with the actress in the show was widely appreciated by the audience. Besides this, he is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. Currently, the actor is enjoying his vacation in USA and keeps on sharing glimpses with his fans.

Parth Samthaan shares dapper PICS from Times Sqaure

Taking to his Instagram handle, Parth shared a couple of pictures from the famous Times Sqaure and looked uber cool as he posed for the camera. The actor donned a funky outfit and his hair were quite messy. Along with the pictures, he wrote, ‘Every time I reach Times Square over the years, reminds me of how time has passed ,and it’s reminds me as well that time waits for no one , we just have one life , so much to achieve , so much to travel , better enjoy and live to the fullest just make some crazzzzzzzzzzy memories cheers !!!’ As soon as he shared the pictures, his fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Check out the post here

Parth Samthaan’s work

Parth Samthaan began his career by essaying the role of Siddharth in Gumrah: End of Innocence. Soon after this, he starred in Best Friends Forever? opposite Charlie Chauhan. However, the actor rose to stardom after essaying the role of Manik in the hit show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. He gained more recognition when he starred in Kasautii Zindagii Kay sequel and essayed the role of Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy film Ghudchadi directed by Binoy Gandhi where he will share the screen space with Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Aruna Irani, and Khushalii Kumar.

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan drops a PIC from his Miami vacation, looks dapper as he dons a quirky look