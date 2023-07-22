Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor get nostalgic as fans trend 9 Magical Years of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

Amid the deluge of saas-bahu operas, MTV unveiled a light-hearted and progressive show called Kaisi Yeh Yaarian starring Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan back in 2014. All through its inception, no one had really expected it to run for long owing to its out-of-the-box content. But the show went on to become a cult classic with just four seasons. Recently, the show completed 9 years and fans expressed their happiness by trending the hashtag for the show on Twitter.

WHAT made Kaisi Yeh Yaarian so special ?

In the beginning, Kaisi Yeh Yaarian comes across as a typical Karan Johar college romance with a bad boy and good girl concept but it definitely turned out to be way more than what was showcased. The storyline and execution were top-notch and became relatable for the youth out there. The setting and portrayal of college life might seem unrealistic but the problems and situations faced by the characters were realistic and allowed a connection with every young individual.

The fairytale love story of the lead pair Manik and Nandini reflects the trials and tribulations faced by a modern couple ranging from issues like communication, trust and, physical intimacy which was covered over a span of four different seasons. There are important social issues covered in the story like ragging, toxic parentage, teenage pregnancy, mental health issues, homosexuality, sexual harassment and so on. These makers handled these issues very sensitively without making it preachy combining them with fabulous performances by the star cast and the electrifying chemistry between the lead pair Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor.

Fans trend 9 Magical years of KYY

As the show completed 9 years, the fans took to Twitter for a trend titled 9 magical years of KYY. Fans went on to revive the beautiful memories given by the show. A Twitter user wrote,’ Itv will never have any couple like Manik and Nandini ‘. Another user wrote ‘It is 9 years but we are yet to get a wholesome show like KYY’. Another user wrote,’ No one could have played MaNan better than Parth and Niti ’.

Take a look at the post here

What are the actors up to now?

Following Kaisi Yeh Yaarian, Parth Samthaan featured in Kasauti Zindagi Kay season 2. He will soon make his Bollywood debut in the movie Ghudchadhi. Niti Taylor featured in shows like Ghulam, Ishqbaaz and was last seen in Bade Ache Lagte Hai season 2.

